AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor Review

The second generation of Ryzen CPUs is here at last! Following on from our launch of the 2700X and the 2600X, the lower TDP non-X parts are here now too! We’ve already reviewed the 8-core R7 2700 and were impressed with what it had to offer. Of course, today it’s all about the 6-core Ryzen 5 2600, which looks set to be a superstar in the mid-range CPU market, with an affordable price, a low TDP of just 65W and it even comes bundled with the improved AMD Wraith Stealth Cooler; perfect for low profile systems.

Equipped with the new AMD StoreMI technology, you can combine your HDD and SSD, and M.2 drives into one fast pool of storage. Furthermore, SenseMI and Ryzen Master Utility will help you unlock the best performance from your hardware with virtually no effort. Automatic frequency adjustment and boosts, easy configuration of your memory speeds, voltages and more. You don’t have to dive into the BIOS and read the instruction book this time. Of course, the newer features of Ryzen Gen 2 are only supported on X470 motherboards, although the CPU will of course still work in any other AM4 motherboard.

“The 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors are here! With incredible performance and cutting-edge technologies, the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors enable real people from all over the world to follow their passions. From extreme gaming experiences to high-end design and engineering, the 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen processors Bring Your Imagination to Life.” – AMD

