AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Rumored to Cost Just $220

While the top-end processors for the upcoming AMD Ryzen 5000 series certainly look more than a little impressive in terms of their performance potential, it shouldn’t be ignored that through the history of their releases, the X600 (non-x or XT) release has, generally speaking, always proven to be the best ‘bang for buck’ processor of the range. Be it the 1600, the 2600, or the 3600, put simply, whichever you have, they’re all really bloody good!

As such, with a lot of attention turned towards what the Ryzen 5 5600 may represent, according to a reliable leak source, it may be set to hit the market at a truly remarkably low price! And not only that, it might pack a surprisingly hefty wallop too!

AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Now, while we do advice that you take this with a grain of salt, a post made on Twitter by ‘@harukaze5719‘ first suggests that the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 will release in early 2021. Now, admittedly, this isn’t exactly a mind-blowing revelation. Put simply, if you’d have asked us, we’d have probably told you that! – What is very interesting, however, is that in terms of the retail price, this may cost only $220.

Given that the source then goes onto claim that the performance will be at least on par (and possibly better) than the Intel Core i7-10700 (a CPU that incidentally costs around $320) the Ryzen 5 5600 could again prove to be a hugely impressive and potent bargain!

What Do We Think?

Although this suggested price would see the 5600 costing around $20 more than the 3600 when that initially launched, $220 would still see it costing $80 less than the already confirmed 5600X. – Put simply, if you’re after a processor offering an amazing level of bang for buck, it seems that AMD is set to hit it out the park again with their relatively humble, but never to be underestimated, 5600 release.

Put simply, given that I currently have a 2600X in my PC, I’m definitely eying this one up with more than a little curiosity!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!