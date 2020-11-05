AMD Ryzen 5 5600X & Ryzen 9 5900X Review

AMD has been on a long road to redemption. Back in the day, I remember sporting some of their classics, such as the 955 Black Edition. A beastly overclocking CPU that was a big slap in the face to many Intel rivals. Well, AMD has been fighting fit against Intel for a few years now and with every launch, they’ve been setting new records for multi-core performance, while being pretty competitive with single-core performance and gaming at a lower price… often a LOT lower price. Now AMD is ready to take it to the next level, improve gaming performance, and improve single-core performance, but have they done it?

AMD Ryzen 5000

For this launch, everything is updated. The new CPUs are promising a wider range of frequencies, full PCIe Gen4 support, and ready to deliver their best performance on the latest motherboards. AMD are confident they can beat Intel this time around in both gaming and single-core performance. I’m not even fussed if they beat them everywhere, as very close or as good is always welcome. Then again, even just a nice improvement on previous AMD chips is always welcome too. We’ve seen promising rumours about it all over the last few weeks, but now it’s time to fire up our own test bench.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

6 Cores

12 Threads

3.7 GHz Base Clock

4.6GHz Boost Clock

Unlocked

PCIe Gen 4.0

TDP: 65W

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD Ryzen 5 5600X product page here.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

12 Cores

24 Threads

3.7 GHz Base Clock

4.8GHz Boost Clock

Unlocked

PCIe Gen 4.0

TDP: 105W

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AMD Ryzen 9 5900X product page here.

What AMD Had to Say