AMD Ryzen 5000 Slide Suggests 4000MHz RAM is ‘Perfect’

With the upcoming release of the new AMD 5000 processors set for November 5th, it’s not exactly a secret that in past releases, Ryzen has always loved fast RAM. Be it the first, second, or third-gen releases, having pretty beefy memory (in terms of clock speeds) can make a remarkable difference to the performance you see from your PC. – And, in a report via Videocardz, it does seem that the Ryzen 5000 series is going to be no exception as a leaked slide suggests that DDR4 4000MHz RAM will likely represent the perfect performance point.

AMD Ryzen 5000

With the leaked slide specifically discussing overclocking, it seems to suggest that the new Zen 3 architecture has applied some notable improvements to the three main clock factors that influence the speed of memory. While it will always, in terms of overclocking, be up to the consumer to (generally speaking) find the best configuration for them and their system, it has been suggested that around a 4000MHz clock speed would give the best overall performance.

What Do We Think?

Although 4000MHz may to many sound like a very fanciful number (particularly if you’re currently happily running at around 2666MHz-3000MHz), thanks to continued price drops over the last year, actually buying some 4000MHz RAM, ready to go, and presumably with XMP profiles, isn’t as expensive as you might think.

It should, of course, be noted that practically any compatible DDR4 memory, regardless of speed, will be fine with Ryzen 5000. Well, as long as it’s on the motherboards QVL list which is, incidentally, well worth checking out as Ryzen is known to be very particular about what memory it likes. When the CPUs release on November 5th, however, it is going to be interesting to see just what gains can be made through its seemingly improved RAM performance.

