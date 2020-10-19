AMD Ryzen 5000U Specs Leak Hinting Hefty Mobile Performance!

Although currently only making slight ripples in terms of the laptop consumer market, AMD’s Ryzen based mobile processors has certainly been giving both manufacturers and consumers some decent cost-effective product alternatives to the more mainstream Intel options. That being said, however, unlike their desktop counterparts, AMD still clearly has a long way to go before they can even potentially start thinking about catching up.

Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, full specifications of the seemingly entire AMD Ryzen 5000U CPU range have leaked online and, if they’re anything to go by, they certainly look to be offering some hefty levels of performance potential.

AMD Ryzen 5000U Mobile Processors

We should start by noting that there is absolutely nothing to back these figures up. So, in other words, take the below specifications with a grain of salt. With that being said, however, the chief item of note, when compared to their last generation of mobile CPU releases, seems to suggest that the entire range will see around a 200MHz-300MHz clock speed increase on both the base and boost figures.

With models seemingly available from 10w-25w TDP as well, it also seems that AMD has placed a huge focus on energy efficiency which, in the power hungry world of laptop computers, is always a huge benefit to consumers.

Specifications

AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Zen 2 Lucienne

4 cores / 8 threads

2.6 GHz base (100 MHz decrease)

3.85 GHz boost (150 MHz increase)

6 CU @ 1.5 GHz (+1 CU, 100 MHz increase)

4 MB L3 cache

10-25 W cTDP

AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

Zen 3 Cezanne

4 cores / 8 threads

2.6 GHz base

4.0 GHz boost

6 CU @ 1.6 GHz

8 MB L3 cache

10-25 W cTDP

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Zen 2 Lucienne

6 cores / 12 threads

2.1 GHz base (200 MHz increase)

4.0 GHz boost

7 CU @ 1.8 GHz (+1 CU, 300 MHz increase)

8 MB L3 cache

10-25 W cTDP

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Zen 3 Cezanne

6 cores / 12 threads

2.3 GHz base (200 MHz increase)

4.2 GHz boost (200 MHz increase)

7 CU @ 1.8 GHz (+1 CU, 300 MHz increase)

12 MB L3 cache (4 MB increase)

10-25 W cTDP

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Zen 2 Lucienne

8 cores / 16 threads

1.8 GHz base (200 MHz increase)

4.3 GHz boost (200 MHz increase)

8 CU @ 1.9 GHz (+1 CU, 300 MHz increase)

8 MB L3 cache

10-25 W cTDP

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Zen 3 Cezanne

8 cores / 16 threads

2.0 GHz base (200 MHz increase)

4.4 GHz boost (200 MHz increase)

8 CU @ 2.0 GHz (250 MHz increase)

16 MB L3 cache (8 MB increase)

10-25 W cTDP

What Do We Think?

While the 4000U CPU platform certainly made some significant improvements over the first ‘Ryzen’ mobile range, one of the most valid criticisms made against the processors is that they’re excellent when plugged into mains power, but sadly have to throttle themselves quite significantly when relying on the battery. As such, we sincerely hope that a solid compromise has been found here that will, ultimately, lead to a lot more competition in the laptop market. Why? Well, when there’s competition, there’s generally only one winner at the checkout, and that’s consumers!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!