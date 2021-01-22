AMD Ryzen 5900HX Tops PassMark Mobile CPU Leaderboard

If there is one particular market that AMD has always struggled to get a solid foothold in, it is undoubtedly laptop CPUs. Put simply, for years Intel has absolutely dominated this sector with AMD largely either not bothering or throwing out options that were simply just not competitive enough. – Following the initial debut of mobile Ryzen processors a couple of years back, however, while their progress has perhaps been a little slower than they might have liked, it’s hard to argue these days that owning a laptop featuring AMD technology is an outright bad choice!

If you were, however, curious as to what their new Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs might have been capable of, however, then following a report via TechPowerUp, there is some exceptionally encouraging news!

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Following an update to the PassMark benchmarking leaderboard, the Ryzen 5900HX mobile CPU has immediately leapt to the top of the charts, and, it should be noted, by a hugely comfortable margin. – What does this mean though? – Well, put simply, AMD’s new flagship laptop processor looks pretty likely to be the most powerful around and, more so, has all the potential to absolutely crush Intel in terms of the comparative performance offered.

What Do We Think?

It is still more than a few weeks until notebook designs featuring AMD’s Ryzen 5000 mobile series are released and, as such, before any of us start getting too excited, we are clearly pending some more ‘widespread’ benchmarking results before we’d be willing to start putting out the bunting for the next-gen level of gaming laptop designs. – If this result is anything to judge it by, however, then the Ryzen 9 5900HX is going to be an absolute powerhouse! – Particularly when you consider that when stacked up against the i9-10980HK, in this particular benchmark, AMD has it beat by around 30%!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!