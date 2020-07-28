AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Solely Shown Playing Doom Eternal

With the launch of the AMD Ryzen 4000G series of processors, while we already knew that they’re going to pack some pretty levels of CPU performance, it was always a matter of curiosity how the integrated graphics solution would handle gaming.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, an AMD Ryzen 7 4700G has been shown running Doom Eternal using only it’s in-built APU graphics adaptor and, based on the results, it’s surprisingly good!

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G doom eternal

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G – Doom Eternal

With the AMD Ryzen 4700G featuring a Vega based integrated graphics adaptor, many presumed that while it would be capable of handling relatively basic gaming, it wouldn’t exactly represent a power-house. In the screenshots shown, however, not only is it capable of running Doom Eternal, but it managed it remarkably well, and even on pretty decent graphics settings.

  • 1080p resolution
  • Graphics settings set to ‘mostly high’
  • Average FPS – 35-45 (depending on how ‘busy’ things are)

It was even found that, with additional graphics settings (tweaking things mostly towards medium) around 60FPS was achievable. Put simply, this is much better than most would’ve expected.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G doom eternal

What Do We Think?

Had this been running Minecraft or Roblox, we might’ve expected some decent levels of performance from this processor. Given that Doom Eternal is a (relatively speaking) new AAA-gaming title, however, the level of performance the AMD Ryzen 4700G provided here is astonishingly good. So good, in fact, that if you’re willing to make just a few compromises, you may not need a dedicated graphics card at all!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G doom eternal
