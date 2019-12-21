AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Benchmark Appears Showing 8 Cores

With AMD starting to show stronger signs of transitioning its Ryzen platform over to the mobile market, we can expect to see more and more laptop/notebook manufacturers in the future looking to push their processors in their designs.

It is, however, expected that 2020 will see Team Red kick things up into a higher gear. Specifically, with the release of their brand new 4XXX series of mobile processors. Oh, and, of course, their brand new Renoir graphics system.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a benchmark listing that has appeared on the 3DMark database has given us a strong insight into what we can expect from the range.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors

One of the most notable factors that has seemingly been confirmed by this benchmark is that the 4700u processor will transition to an 8-core design. Comparatively, this is twice as many seen from the prior 3700u release.

More than that, however, but with a turbo core clock speed of 4.2GHz this is certainly shaping up to be a design with more than a little oomph under the bonnet.

Although the results provided are open to more than a little scrutiny, based on results seen from comparative (and even competitive) models, it seems that the AMD Ryzen 4700u is shaping up to be one of the strongest performing mobile processors around. Well, at least from the very specific APU style range of CPUs.

When Will it Be Released?

At the time of writing, AMD has not confirmed any release date for the Ryzen 4000 mobile series of processors. We do, however, expect to see something of them at CES 2020 which is just a couple of weeks away. This would, therefore, suggest that a release date of early to mid-2020 seems more than likely.

In other words, if you are planning on getting a laptop in the new year, it might be worth just holding off a little. Well, at least until we find out just how good this new range from AMD will be. If this is anything to go off, however, the early indications are certainly looking good!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!