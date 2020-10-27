Various AMD 5800X and Ryzen 5950X Benchmarks Leak

With the AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors set for release on November 5th, while we have seen a few individual benchmarks leak in the last couple of weeks, they haven’t, so far, been overly indicative of what level of performance we can really expect from the new and upcoming range. Put simply, the floodgates have largely remained pretty tight. That is, until now. – Following various reports via Videocardz, masses of new benchmarks have leaked from both the AMD Ryzen 5800X and 5850X that seem to all but cement the fact that this new range is going to give Intel some really big headaches!

AMD 5800X / Ryzen 5950X CPU-Z

CPU-Z is a well recognized benchmarking tool that provides results specifically concentrated on both the single and multiple thread performance of a processor. Start with the 5800X, following the leaked image below it’s clearly ahead of anything Intel has to offer in this remit and by a pretty substantial margin of around 11% better than the best Intel currently has to offer.

Following this, however, a second benchmark has also appeared (and please forgive the small image size) from the Ryzen 5950X that shows not only a higher single thread score than the 5800X (that again increases the margin to Intel’s best), but in terms of multi-thread performance, outside of the realms of Threadripper/Workstation CPUs, this blows the competition away.

AMD RYZEN 7 5800X

Single Thread – 650

Multi-Thread – 6593

AMD RYZEN 9 5950X

Single Thread – 690.2

Multi-Thread – 13,306.5

Ryzen 5950X PassMark

Albeit, perhaps a little frustrating that this again represents a single-thread performance score, we also have a leaked benchmark taken from the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X on the ‘PassMark’ test. Similar to the previous test, this again absolutely smashes Intel by a notable margin and you can also see a comparison to the previously leaked results from the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Geekbench 5

Potentially representing the most interest results of the bunch, a benchmark has also leaked from Geekbench 5 showing the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in action in both single and multi-core performance. An item of particular interest is not only the very high single-core score, but also the fact that this has a reported boost block speed of 5.04GHz. Given that this is higher than the supposed base specifications, the presumption is that this has either been overclocked or if this is a ‘boost’ feature of the Zen 3 architecture.

What Do We Think?

In a nutshell? These results are exceptionally encouraging in terms of what the AMD Ryzen 5000 series will represent and picking up on a point Team Red noted in their launch event earlier this month, it seems more than clear that single-core performance has been vastly improved with Zen 3. – Put simply, and admitting that seeing some gaming benchmarks would be helpful, it seems pretty clear, if not certain, that AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series may finally take whatever high ground Intel had remaining. And by this, we primarily mean gaming performance!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!