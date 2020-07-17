AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G Benchmark Shows it on Par with 3700X

All going well, within the next few weeks we should see the official launch of AMD’s new APU style 4000G processor range. Offering high-levels of performance with an integrated graphics solution, they’re certainly a very interesting prospect. Particularly for those who want a strong processing performance but only the graphics necessary to get the visuals running smoothly on your monitor and maybe a little (relatively basic) gaming.

Just how well are they going to perform though? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G has appeared on Geekbench and, if the results are accurate, it suggests that it might roughly be on par with the (exceptionally good) Ryzen 3700X.

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

From the results taken, in single core performance, both processors are pretty much on par. While the 3700X does have a slight advantage in multi-core scoring, there is a key factor that makes the closeness of these results very impressive.

Namely, that the 4750G has had to ‘give’ some of its CPU space away to accommodate the integrated graphics. So, in other words, despite technically being a ‘smaller’ processor, it still performs damn close to a full blown 3700X that has no graphics adaptor what-so-ever.

What Do We Think?

Presuming that they hit the market at a competitive price, we can see the new AMD 4000G range being exceptionally popular with consumers. Even if you don’t particularly care about the APU-style design, it seems abundently clear that, as processors, they’re going to be (on the whole) at least as good as the existing Ryzen 3000 range and, with that integrated graphics adaptor, if you don’t want the expense of a dedicated graphics card, well, you don’t need to worry about it do you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!