AMD Ryzen 9 3800X Specifications Get Listed Online

AMD Ryzen 9 3800X

In what appears to be something of an upcoming annual tradition, AMD seems set to launch their 3rd generation of Ryzen processors this year. Admittedly, while we can’t pretend to be overly shocked, it was a little surprising. With the 2nd-generation coming so quickly after the first, you may have been forgiven for thinking that AMD was rather happy with their CPU line at the moment.

It seems, however, that not only does Team Red have a full 3rd-gen Ryzen release planned, but it seems that the ‘higher-end’ models are going to see quite a significant boost.

16 Cores 32 Threads

In a report via Videocardz, details have been posted online giving away some of the details surrounding the upcoming release. The stand-out of the range, however, is clearly the 3800X. With it set to have 16 score and 32 threads, this will potentially double that seen in the current 2700x flagship model.

In addition, it also seems that the processor will have a 4.7Ghz turbo clock speed. 400Mhz faster than the current aforementioned 2700x.

Take This With A Pinch Of Salt

While the stats look impressive (and they are) we do need to throw a small damp towel over this. It is entirely possible that all of this information is simply a ‘placeholder’. In other words, it’s there until the actual specification is confirmed. If this is, however, even relatively accurate, it’s looking very impressive indeed!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!