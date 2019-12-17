AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Beats Intel for the wPrime World Record

If you’re looking to test the raw grunt that a processor has, then the wPrime benchmark is undoubtedly one of the best tests to perform. For quite a significant period, however, the Intel i9-7920X CPU has held the ‘world record’ in terms of giving the highest (or more accurately in terms of wPrime – the lowest) score.

In a new result posted and confirmed on HWBOT, however, AMD has just added another feather to their latest Ryzen releases cap by taking the world record and, perhaps surprisingly, by doing so much a much lower comparative core speed.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X takes wPrime World Record

Now, on paper, the two processors are very similar. They are, after all, both 12-core/24-thread designs. With the 3900X coming with the Zen 2 microarchitecture and a comparatively base higher base/boost clock speed, it was undoubtedly one of the best contenders to beat Intel here. Even then, however, the Intel processor was still overclocked in its own test to a much higher stable clock speed. Put simply, breaking this record was never going to be easy for any processor.

While a lot of LN2 cooling was required to get the result, however, Australian overclocker “jordan.hyde99” was able to take the record. Albeit, by an amazingly thin margin.

What Were the Results?

With the Ryzen 9 3900X being overclocked to 5,625 MHz, it was able to complete the wPrime test (1024M) in just 35.517 seconds. With the Intel processor doing it in 35.693, the margins are incredibly slim, but a win is a win none-the-less. The short version is, I’m sure there’s someone at AMD HQ who is very happy about this!

Will Intel be able to retake the top spot? It seems possible with their 2020 releases just on the horizon. For the moment, however, it’s AMD who is the new King of wPrime.

You can check out the results via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!