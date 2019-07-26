AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Shortages Lead to eBay Scalpers

The release of the AMD Ryzen 3900X processor has, arguably, made it one of the best all-round CPUs currently available on the market. With exceptionally high-levels of performance, it has, as you might expect, been very popular with consumers. Popular to the point, in fact, that trying to get one is getting tricky.

With AMD direct (and many other retailers) out of stock, it seems that this has led to eBay scalpers stepping in to try and cash-in on the demand.

AMD Ryzen 3900X Processors

Despite the processors having an MSRP of around $500, the least expensive listing (that we could find) on eBay shows people trying to cash in for a minimum of $659.95. It has, however, been suggested that some are looking for as much as $999 for one of the processors.

What Do We Think?

As great as the AMD Ryzen 3900X processor is, one of its main key features is its price point. Yes, it isn’t cheap, but for the performance it offers, it’s comparatively excellent!

If you are, therefore, desperately trying to get one, you might find these eBay auctions a little too tempting to resist. The short version is, however, that a little patience will likely reward you as AMD will surely (and likely soon) catch up with the demand.

