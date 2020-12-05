AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Geekbench Score Leaks!

AMD is expected, all going well, to formally announce the launch of its Ryzen 5XXX mobile processors within the next few weeks. It seems, however, that despite the lack of any official rubber stamp from Team Red’s management, laptop manufacturers are, pretty much, already set to bring their new designs to the market. They’re literally just waiting on AMD (and possibly Nvidia) to give them the official green light.

Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, a Geekbench result from the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX has leaked online and, when compared to current mobile CPUs currently available, it seems practically certain to be the new market leader in terms of performance!

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

The leaked result has been taken from a yet unconfirmed ASUS Zephyrus Duo GX551QS laptop that will feature AMD’s brand new Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor. Along, incidentally, with what is believed to potentially be the coinciding release of the Nvidia 30XX mobile GPU platform.

Now, while we’ll freely admit that Geekbench is more indicative than 100% accurate in terms of comparative performance, with the score provided being pitted against the Intel Core i7-10750H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS, it seems pretty clear that the upcoming Ryzen 9 5900HX will offer substantially greater performance. Thanks, in no small part, due to its 200MHz clock speed increase over its prior Ryzen mobile counterpart and the fact that this will feature 8-cores and 16-threads. Pretty hefty territory for mobile processors!

What Do We Think?

Although these are just rumors at the time of writing, there is some pretty strong evidence to back-up claims that in terms of the next upcoming high-end gaming laptops, manufacturers are looking chiefly at combining AMD’s new Ryzen 5XXX platform with Nvidia’s upcoming 30XX mobile GPUs. Yes, there will be Intel products available no doubt, but it seems that after years of having a pitiful market share in the laptop market, AMD (like they have done with CPUs in the last 3 years), might finally be ready to really give Intel a real run for their money!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!