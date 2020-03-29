AMD Ryzen Mobile Benchmarks Hint it May Beat Desktop CPUs

Within the next few weeks, all going well, we should start to see the various manufacturing partners releasing their AMD Ryzen 4000 (mobile-based) laptops. We only say ‘all going well’ as it’s still hard to specifically determine what impact the current Coronavirus situation is going to have on any predetermined launch dates.

While we have some pretty firm indications that these new processors are going to be pretty special (largely from AMD) a report via TechSpot has found some reported benchmarks from the flagship Ryzen 9 4900HS that suggests that, with half the power consumption, it may have the beating of some of the mid-tier desktop Ryzen releases!

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

Now, we should note that until any formal release is made (with samples in the hands of various sources and benchmarking tools) this is open to speculation. Based on the leaked information, however, it seems pretty clear that the Ryzen 9 4900HS may outperform the desktop Ryzen 3600. And, it should be noted, by quite a significant margin. Despite only requiring less than half of the comparative power output.

If this is true, then the AMD mobile 4000 series has all the potential of genuinely being some of the greatest laptop processors ever released.

What Do We Think?

In terms of outright performance, the Intel 10th-gen mobile releases will likely be ‘stronger’ processors. With them purporting to have a 5.3GHz boost clock speed, however, this is clearly (or at least in theory) going to come at a pretty hefty cost. Specifically, in terms of either power or temperature control.

If AMD has, however, genuinely found a means of matching many of their desktop Ryzen 3000 counterparts in a 35 TDP format, this will, on a technical level, certainly make them the most impressive! We can’t wait to find out!

What do you think? Are you impressed by this benchmark? Are you eying up getting an AMD 4000 based laptop? – Let us know in the comments!