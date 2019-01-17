AMD Say They Can Offer A “DLSS-Like” Experience

AMD Can Offer A “DLSS-Like” Experience

With the release of the AMD Radeon VII graphics card, while many are praising it’s high-level of performance, others are highly critical of it. Specifically, that despite pretty much sharing the same price as an Nvidia 2080, it doesn’t quite have the performance edge and similarly doesn’t include ray tracing or DLSS processing.

Some have even gone as far as to say that the graphics card will be dead on launch because it simply doesn’t compete with Nvidia in price or performance.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, AMD has given some hope. Why? Well, apparently they seem to think that their graphics card will be capable of a DLSS ‘like’ experience.

How Does This Work?

Well, it’s all rather complicated, but in it’s simplest terms, AMD seems pretty confident that by using Microsoft’s own Windows-based machine learning code their graphics card can essentially look to replicate Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) system. Adam Kozak of AMD has said that tests are currently underway and the Radeon VII is “showing excellent results in that experiment.”

Experimental

Before people start getting excited, it appears that for the moment, this is all entirely experimental. It should be again confirmed that the Radeon VII does not have any DLSS technology included with the base product. If anything, the news almost seems to indicate that AMD may acknowledge that they dropped the ball with this design.

We’re certainly not saying the Radeon VII is a bad card. It is, however, difficult to see why anyone would buy it. It offers nothing that Nvidia doesn’t and, in fact, seems to offer much less for the exact same money. All Nvidia has to do to bury this is to drop the price of their 20XX range on its launch. Even by as little as £30.

What do you think? Are you planning on buying a Radeon VII?