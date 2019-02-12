AMD Say Radeon Vega VII UEFI 1-Click Fix Coming Soon

Radeon Vega VII Firmware Update On The Way

While many were excitedly hoping to try out their brand new AMD Radeon Vega VII graphics cards, a rather embarrassing omission from Team Red came to light. Specifically, they had completely forgotten to include UEFI BIOS support for it. The issue caused major issues on boot-up (specifically in secure-mode) with the graphics card essentially refusing to be recognised. This, in itself, created and caused a whole host of other difficulties that have had many owners (of the reportedly limited stock) very frustrated.

While AMD quickly acknowledged the problem, they neither offered any explanation nor indeed any apology. The good news is, however, that in a report via TechPowerUp, AMD has issued Firmware updates to their board partners and, better still, promises a ‘1-click fix’ solution to those who are a little unfamiliar with how to update their BIOS.

AMD

In a statement, Team Red has said: “AMD has released a BIOS for the Radeon VII with UEFI GOP included for our AIB partners. We will also make a one-click installable BIOS available to end users via AMD.com. We do not expect gaming performance differences between the non-UEFI BIOS and the UEFI GOP included BIOS, although the non-UEFI BIOS may experience slower boot times from cold boot.”

What To Do In The Mean Time?

With Team Red reportedly already issuing firmware updates to their motherboard partners, if you are having problems, your first port of call should be their website. That’s your motherboards manufacturers, not AMD. With any luck, you should find the firmware update there. This should allow you to correctly update your BIOS via a USB stick.

If you do, however, find that a little intimidating, just keep checking out AMD’s website. The ‘1-click fix’ should (hopefully) be arriving very shortly.

What do you think? Did you buy a Radeon Vega VII? What are your early impressions of the card? – Let us know in the comments!