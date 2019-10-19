AMD Says Zen 5 is Already “In the Design Phase”

While we have only (relatively) recently seen the release of the Zen 2 architecture from AMD, it seems pretty clear that this is just the start of some big plans from Team Red as it lays out its future moves.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, AMD has just made a rather shocking admission. Namely, that despite us only currently being on the Zen 2 platform, Zen 5 is already “in the design phase”. It may, however, be a little more complicated (or convoluted) than you might think.

AMD Confirms Zen 5 is “in the design phase”

Now, as you might expect, AMD hasn’t confirmed any details surrounding the development beyond the fact that it is, at the very least, currently being worked on. Considering though that this shouldn’t be expected to arrive on a consumer level for at least 3-5 years (and even that may be very optimistic), it seems bizarre that they are at least willing to confirm its existence now.

It has, however, led to speculation that Zen 4 and 5 might see some kind of simultaneous release or, at the very least, development cycle. In other words, Zen 5 might be a slightly improved version of the same technology within the Zen 4 architecture. That is, at least, the theory.

What Do We Think?

With the Zen 2 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X processor expected to release next month (alongside the 3rd-generation Threadripper processors), it should highlight better than anything else that we’re a very long way away from Zen 5. Hell, even Zen 3 isn’t expected to release until mid-late next year (at the earliest).

As such, we’ll just let this Zen 5 confirmation sit here for now. Why? Well, lord knows it’s going to be a long time before we get any more concrete information on it.

Zen 5, at least on a design level, exists. That’ll have to do for now!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!