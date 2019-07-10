AMD – There’s ‘Little Overclocking Potential’ in the Ryzen 3000

With the release of the AMD Ryzen 3000 series, the verdict (in short) is that they are really good processors. You can, of course, check out our reviews via the link here! – One conclusion we did draw from our tests, however, was that while there was overclocking potential in these new CPUs, it was rather limited.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, AMD has confirmed that if you’re planning on buying a Ryzen 3000 with a plan to overclock it to its limit, there’s not actually much point. It’s basically already there.

AMD Ryzen 3000

In the report, AMD’s senior technical marketing manager Robert Hallock has said that in terms of manual overclocking, there is very little wiggle room to squeeze much more potential out of the processors. Particularly the higher-end models. Why? Well, basically they say that AMD has practically already eeked out as much as possible for a viable retail release.

“The other goal of our engineering effort is to absolutely maximise the performance of the product out of the box. By designing algorithms that extract the maximum silicon performance automatically (e.g. Precision Boost 2) without asking the user to tinker or risk their warranty. So, no, you’re not going to see a whole lot of manual OC headroom. That’s just performance an average person – who doesn’t know how to OC – can’t access. Why would we do that? It is not our intent to leave anything on the table. It’s more beneficial to enable PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive), overclock the fabric, overclock the memory. But that’s true of Ryzen 2000 Series, too.”

What Does AMD Suggest?

AMD has confirmed that there is potential for better performance and, in fairness, our tests confirmed that there is some room for overclocking. They have, however, said that your time would be far better placed in looking at other components such as memory for a faster system performance.

If you are, however, adamant for a bit of overclocking, AMD at least suggest that their lower-end 65W designs do allow for more potential.

What do you think? Are you planning on making an upgrade to the Ryzen 3000 processors? – Let us know in the comments!