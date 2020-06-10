AMD To Bundle Horizon Zero Dawn with Ryzen 3000 CPUs

This Summer will see the release of Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC and I daresay that if you’re reading this, then you almost certainly have at least some interest in trying it out. Well, if you’re in the market for a new processor in the meantime, AMD has announced the launch of a new gaming bundle that might be right up your alley!

Through select retailers, AMD is offering anyone who purchases one of their qualifying Ryzen 3000 processors the opportunity to claim a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn (due for release this Summer) for absolutely free!

AMD Ryzen 3000 Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle

In a report via DSOGaming, AMD is shortly set to kick off the event and will offer a free copy of the game with the purchase of any of the following CPUs:

Ryzen 9 3950X

Ryzen 9 3900X

Ryzen 7 3800X

Ryzen 7 3700X

Ryzen 5 3600X

Ryzen 5 3600

While the game is clearly not yet out for general release, if you are in the market for a new processor, this bundle deal might certainly be enough to tempt you into making it a Team Red design!

What Do We Think?

It’s pretty well known that the Ryzen 3XXX series of processors are pretty fantastic across the board. With a deal such as this to sweeten the deal, however, now might be the perfect time to grab that upgrade! – Again though, please note that this promotion is only going to be made available through certain retailers and, in addition, we understand that the code for the game must be used with that CPU. In other words, if you grab your copy of Horizon Zero Dawn with, for example, the purchase of a Ryzen 3600X, AMD is going to want confirmation that this is indeed the processor found on the PC claiming it! – How will they do this? We have no idea. Don’t expect to see these codes casually floating around though and, if you do get one, be warned that if you didn’t initially ‘claim’ it yourself, it may not work.

That being said though, if a CPU upgrade is calling, this deal is definitely worth checking out!

What do you think? Is this bundle enough to make you consider getting a Ryzen 3000 Processor? Are you planning on trying out the PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn? – Let us know in the comments!