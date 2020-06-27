AMD to Launch Assassin’s Creed Valhalla CPU Bundle

It’s certainly not unusual to see manufacturers bundle games in with the purchase of one of their qualifying graphics cards or processors. Particularly AMD who in recent years have been offering some surprisingly good deals! In a report via Videocardz, however, if you are planning on purchasing on their latest Ryzen 7 or 9 processors, you might just want to hold fire for a little bit longer.

Why? Well, leaked information has suggested that AMD is planning on offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free with the purchase of any of their qualifying Ryzen 7 or 9 processors. Yes, this also includes the soon to be release ‘XT’ refresh!

AMD Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Bundle

In the image above, the deal applies to AMD Ryzen 3000 processors and specifically their more ‘higher-tier’ 7 and 9 models. Given that this deal also includes some of their upcoming ‘XT’ refreshes (not the 3600XT sadly), however, the main suggestion is that, pending confirmation, AMD will officially launch this bundle to coincide with the release of that specific platform.

In other words, this deal will (very likely) go live on or around the 7th of July!

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that this deal is not 100% confirmed yet. In addition, while Ubisoft has said that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla should release before the end of this year, a specific date for that has yet to be cited either. If you are, however, planning to purchase one of these qualifying processors (and intend to probably get this game) then it seems that this promotion may just be a nice little incentive that helps sweeten the deal for you! Not that you really need much incentive to try AMD’s new Ryzen range!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!