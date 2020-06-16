AMD To Launch an Entire Range of Ryzen 4000G “Renior” CPUs

/ 16 mins ago
Next-month AMD should be set to launch (without much apparent fanfare) their new “Renoir” based high-end APU-style processors. While we initially thought that this would just see around 4-6 releases, however, a report via TechPowerUp suggests that this range of products may launch to a much greater extent. So great, in fact, that we might actually have one of their largest product line-ups seen to date!

amd ryzen 7 4700g APU

AMD “Renoir” 4000G APU Releases!

In the report, it has been found SKUs have been listed for at least 10 other APU designs from those currently ‘confirmed’ for launch. With this bringing the series to 16 individual releases, this is significantly larger than many expected and, for those who are eyeing these up with more than a little interest, this should (apparently) give you plenty of options to pick from!

This even includes some industry-focused ‘pro’ releases. Albeit, exactly what they’ll represent from the ‘standard’ consumer designs is, at the time of writing, unclear.

Still Not Convinced?

If you were doubtful that this list was accurate, then there is something additional to lend it further credence. Namely, the fact that benchmark results have appeared online showing an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G processor. Albeit, there are some question marks regarding its validity due to the notably high GPU clock frequency. 2,300MHz does seem rather high by usual APU standards, but we are at least prepared and willing for AMD to surprise us here!

With some kind of formal launch expected before the end of the month, however, this certainly has become a lot more detailed, if mildly more confusing!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

