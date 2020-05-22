AMD to Launch RDNA2 Radeon RX GPU this September?

Since the launch of the Radeon RX 5700, while most were generally impressed with its solid mid-tier level of performance, pretty much all of the questions have been when AMD would kick their graphics cards to the next level. It has, after all, been a while now since we first heard the term ‘Big Navi’.

In terms of that happening though, sadly pretty much all of their GPU releases since then have (in terms of performance) being going in the opposite direction!

Well, while it might not necessarily (or specifically) be ‘Big Navi’, rumors are suggesting that AMD might be preparing to launch their first RDNA2 graphics card this September!

AMD to Launch RNDA2 Based GPU This September!

In a report via TechPowerUp, it has been suggested that AMD will look to debut its latest graphics card designs alongside the launch of its new AMD Ryzen 4XXX desktop processors.

The release date itself, however, shouldn’t be overlooked. With Cyberpunk 2077 expected that month as well, AMD may well be preparing some kind of launch tie-in and, let’s face it, a brand new graphics card bundled in with the latest hottest gaming release does sound like a pretty sweet proposition!

What Do We Think?

Now, we should note that this is all rumor and speculation. As such, with absolutely nothing concrete backing it up, you have to take it with a grain of salt. Team Red does, however, sooner or later have to reveal and release what it considers to be its high-end graphics solution and, despite September already looking like an amazingly busy month for hardware, I daresay many of us would welcome this addition!

What do you think? Do you think AMD will finally release their high-end graphics cards this year? If so, how do you think they’ll stack up against Nvidia’s 3XXX range? – Let us know in the comments!