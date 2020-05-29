AMD to Swap Ryzen 4000 Desktop CPUs from 7nm to 5nm?

Presuming everything is still going according to plan, AMD should be releasing its 4th-generation Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs before the end of this year. While the platform was largely expected to follow on from the 7nm designs seen in the third-generation, however, rumors are suggesting that Team Red may have made a rather dramatic swap.

Put simply, AMD Ryzen 4000 may be set to operate on a 5nm node design platform! And, if this is correct, it’s apparently coming a lot sooner than most of us would’ve expected!

AMD Ryzen 4000

It’s been pretty well established for several months now that, at least in terms of their official roadmap, AMD was planning on sticking with the 7nm platform when they transitioned their CPU designs to the Zen 3 architecture.

In a report via Videocardz, however, there are rumors that since April, with TSMC starting mass 5nm production, AMD has been one of their biggest customers and, by proxy, it suggests that Team Red may be planning to move their desktop CPU range to the new smaller node platform.

What Do We Think?

While 5nm processor designs were certainly always going to arrive sooner or later, if these do make their debut with the Ryzen desktop 4000 series, it’ll certainly be a lot earlier than practically everyone expected. If true though, it is a factor of note that it may not specifically be for their ‘consumer’ releases. For example, AMD might be planning to debut their 5nm designs through their ‘Threadripper’ branding.

With a release expected late this year, however, we don’t have long to wait before we find out. If this rumors turns out to be accurate though, AMD may have another big winner on their hands with the Ryzen 4000 range!

