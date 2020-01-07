AMD (Unsurprisingly) Announces the 5600 XT Graphics Card

Well, AMD’s official CES 2020 press conference has concluded and in an announcement that surprised literally no one, Team Red has formally confirmed the existence and the upcoming launch of the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card.

So, what do we know about this latest design? Well, let’s take a look at some of the information revealed or, perhaps more accurately, let’s fill in the blank spaces that the masses of leaks over the last 2 weeks didn’t.

AMD Officially Launch the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card

So, is it simply a graphics card that slots between the 5500 XT and the standard 5700? Well, yes and no.

On the whole, the graphics card shares a lot of the performance features seen in the standard AMD 5700 GPU. Such as, for example, having exactly the same RDNA core count. There has, however, been a little bit of give and take. For example, it will only be released in 6GB variants and, in addition, with 1,375MHz base and up to 1,660MHz boost clock speeds which are (perhaps surprisingly) lower than the 5500 XT.

In other words, rather than sitting between the two, it appears to have been very specifically designed as a literal balance between the 5500 XT and 5700. It’s all rather complicated, but hopefully, the chart below will help you understand it a bit better.

Image courtesy of PCGamesN

When is it Out?

AMD has confirmed that the Radeon RX 5600 XT will launch on January 21st. With an MSRP of around $279, the price seems a little bit more friendly based on the performance, but many may still criticize its shortcomings as ultimately still making it somewhat overpriced.

The real proof in the pudding will come when benchmarks are released showing its comparative performance. Not only to AMD’s own graphics cards but to Nvidia alternatives such as the 1660 Ti.

With Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Sapphire confirmed as AIB partners (with more undoubtedly on the way), we have around 2 weeks until these officially hit shelves.

For more information about the 5600 (and XT) graphics card, you can check out the official AMD product website via the link here!