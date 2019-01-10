AMD Unveils New Radeon VII Vega GPU

AMD Debuts World’s First 7nm GPU

Back in 2017, AMD launched their current Vega graphics architecture. As 5th generation Graphics Core Next, the new designs brought new improvement to performance. Building upon Polaris GCN 4, Vega has since been integrated into desktop and mobile GPUs and APUs. As part of their future progress, the company is now developing Vega 2. AMD demoed at CES today, the new Radeon VII, the first GPU on 7nm.

During their CES keynote, AMD took the stage to show off their gaming and compute chops. Radeon VII or Radeon 7 is the latest GPU to merge content creation and gaming. Due to merging both elements, AMD is touting it as the card to get for both gamers and content creators. AMD is aiming to provide a card that is unparalleled in content creation but still a capable gamer and obtainable for the masses.

Radeon VII Vega 20 GPU Offers New Performance Dynamic

With the new Vega 2nd Gen architecture, AMD has been able to pull a lot more performance from the basic design. Using the new 7nm process gives it 25% more performance at the same power before you even consider architectural improvements. With 60 CU’s running at about 1.8 GHz, that gives us 3840 shaders, and likely 240 TMUs and 128 ROPs. It also has a massive 16TB of VRAM on tap at 1 TB/s.

Due to being the first on the 7nm process, AMD stands a good chance to catch up to the RTX 2080 in 4K performance. Overall, we should see 30% performance increase in creative tasks, 62% in GPU compute running OpenCL and 24-42% in gaming, but averaging about 29%. With up to 13.8 TFLOPs on tap, Radeon VII is sure to be a monster. At just $699, it is also a relative bargain bundled with DMC 5, Residential Evil 2 and The Division 2. The card launches on February 7th 2019.