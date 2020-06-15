AMD Updates Their Radeon Logo?

You could argue that, following the release of Ryzen back in 2017, AMD has started to take a much more unified approach to its branding as a whole. It seems, however, that the unification is set to go much further than just their product names and identity.

In a report via Videocardz, eagle-eyed viewers of the Godfall promotional material have noticed that AMD may be preparing to update its Radeon logo to a design that would, on the whole, make it look fairly similar to that currently seen on the Ryzen processor platform.

AMD Radeon Logo

In the image, you can clearly see that the AMD Radeon logo has changed quite significantly from the current design. Albeit, while being different, it is still somewhat similar to the font style seen with their Ryzen CPUs.

As such, although not exactly major news in terms of technological releases, it does at least show that Team Red wants to somewhat ‘unify’ their brand recognition for both graphics cards and processors. Something of particular note when you consider the upcoming release of their high-end ‘APU’ Ryzen 4XXX processors set for release (all going well) later this month. There is, however, much more on the horizon than just that!

What Do We Think?

With AMD’s new graphics cards (including ‘Big Navi’) expected to release around September this year, there is every possibility that the logo featured here is the first indicator of what style of ‘branding’ those products will carry and how the company intends to move forward in terms of their overall product recognition. Albeit, there is some speculation that this new ‘style’ is going to be solely reserved for their new high-end GPU designs.

So, interesting, with a lot of speculation, but we’ve got to wait a little before we find out for certain!

What do you think? Do you like this new logo? – Let us know in the comments!