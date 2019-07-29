AMD Working on Navi 12 Chipset Heading to RX 5800?

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 and the 5700 XT proved to be a pleasant surprise from the red team. Great prices, and performance that really can trade blows with Nvidia at high resolutions and frame rates. However, to think that’s where AMD would stop would be madness. AMD typically start with the bottom card and work their way up. Nvidia tends to work from the flagship down.

Navi 12

According to recent rumours, the Navi 12 codename is being thrown around quite a lot now. As you might expect, this will be using the 7nm process that AMD is rather proud of right now. We would expect it to simply be more GPU. So likely a bigger chip, with more cores to help it compete with the RTX 2080 series of cards, including the RTX 2080 SUPER series.

Release Date and Price

Of course, we have no idea right now. However, the RX 5700 and XT were competitive with the Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2070 series. We would expect the RX 5800 to sit a little higher on price, but still cheaper than the RTX 2080 SUPER. Of course, that’s just an educated guess.

Thoughts

What do you think, are you ready to see a higher-end card from AMD?