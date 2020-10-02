Amnesia Rebirth Gets an Official Gameplay Trailer

Ok, so confession time, I’m actually not a particularly big fan of scary games. Well, let me be more accurate, I love watching people playing horror games, but if you were to give me the choice between Mario Kart and Resident Evil, I’d probably feel a lot happier on Rainbow Road than in Racoon City.

It is, however, hard to deny that the ‘Amnesia‘ series has huge a huge impact on gaming over the last 10 years. In fact, when the original game came out, it practically single-handedly led to a complete resurgence in the survival horror genre that had, for the time at least, largely died down. So, with a brand new sequel set to be released later this month, if you’re one of the people looking forward to having the poop scared out of you this Halloween, then I have excellent news! – Yes, we have an official gameplay trailer for Amnesia Rebirth and, as you might expect, it looks pretty terrifying!

Amnesia Rebirth

Set for release on October 20th, Amnesia Rebirth certainly looks to be a worthy new addition to the franchise that will undoubtedly be loved (albeit, perhaps behind the sofa) by fans both old and new to the series. The games official description reads:

You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose – to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you. “I know you. I know what you’re capable of.” In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. “Do not allow yourself anger, do not allow yourself to fear.” Time is against you. Step into Tasi’s shoes and guide her through her personal terror and pain. While you struggle to make your way through a desolate landscape, you must also struggle with your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.

Where Can I Learn More?

Currently available with a 10% discount on Steam, you can pre-order Amnesia Rebirth right now for just £21.41 which certainly seems like a very decent price for a brand new release from a franchise as amazingly popular among the survival horror community as this. As above, I won’t personally be playing it, but who knows, if you’re going to play and Stream it, you might just find me lurking in your chat room!

For more information, you can visit the official Amnesia Rebirth Steam website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!