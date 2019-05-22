AmpliFi Instant Whole-Home Wi-Fi Review

Our homes get smarter and smarter every day with connected devices everywhere. All these smart devices need a place to meet and that could very well be the Instant by AmpliFi. It’s a mesh system, meaning that multiple devices work as one to give you the best coverage everywhere.

AmpliFi Instant

With large homes or just homes built with wireless blocking materials, you need something a little more than just an average router. Either you need to get something with a whole lot of power or you go for a mesh system. The AmpliFi Instant is the latter, allowing you to cover a large area in a simple way.

One doesn’t need a whole lot of knowledge to set it up and the company promises that you’re up and running in 2 minutes. That also means that experienced users will be done nearly instantly. This is done through an app which is available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

A Beautiful Design

Smart devices have to either match our homes or be so simple that they’ll blend in with anything. AmpliFi designed the Instant to be as simple as possible with a white colour and minimal size. You can hide it just about everywhere.

The main router features a small display on the front while the LAN and WAN ports are on the rear side. The second mesh box only features a single LAN port on the rear and no display.

It’s also worth noting that the router’s display features a 142 ppi capacitive touch. But that isn’t the only extra feature AmpliFi added. They will also glow as they feature LED light at the bottom to indicate the status.

Wired and Wireless Connectivity

As hinted above, there aren’t a whole lot of wired connection options in this mesh router setup. The main base has a Gigabit WAN port for your internet via your modem or fibre box and one LAN port. You can naturally expand the single LAN port with ease by using a switch.

The target audience for this setup prefers wireless setup anyway and the AmpliFi Instant has that a good setup here. You get a dual-band option which offers up to 450Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1300Mbps on the 5GHz band. That might not be the latest or fastest, but it should be plenty for the average consumer.

Do I Need to Worry About Power Consumption?

With multiple devices to set up and run 24/7, some people might be worried about power consumption. But that’s an unfounded fear as each of the two devices will draw a maximum of 9W. And that’s only the peak power draw. So no, you don’t need to worry about your electricity bill going up.

