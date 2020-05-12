Antec Launches its New Neptune AIO ARGB CPU Cooler

Antec, a leading provider of high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade, and Do-It-Yourself market, are launching a new generation of all-in-one closed-loop liquid CPU coolers: the Neptune Series.

he Neptune AIO liquid cooler comes with a unique LED-lit ARGB design that brings your build to the next level. The integration of the water pump and radiator prevents the CPU from being damaged by vibration while the ultra-thin CPU block reduces the volume when installing it on the CPU.

Antec Neptune AIO ARGB CPU Coolers

The new models feature the advanced integration of water pump and radiator and are engineered to keep the CPU cool for up to 50,000 hours. Manufactured with high-quality components and backed by the Antec three-year warranty period, there are currently two models available (120mm and 240mm) and both are equipped with ARGB fans in an aluminium construction. The super-thin CPU Block not only avoids incompatibility with certain motherboard heat sinks but also protects the motherboard from deforming due to the weight of the CPU cooler.

The radiator is designed to achieve a cooling performance perfectly suitable for any enthusiast’s needs with a fan speed of 900 – 1600 rpm and an air flow of 77 CFM. The pump is located on top of the radiator to decrease the risk of CPU damage due to vibration. It features a high coolant pressure (1m±0.2m water pressure; flow rate of 1.5 l / minute) and a low fan noise. The Neptune coolers have thermal paste ready-applied and are easily set up via plugging into a 3-Pin motherboard connector and SATA power.

What Do We Think?

We have to say that these new designs from Antec so look pretty fantastic and in terms of AIO cooling solutions, certainly seem to tick all of the right boxes. If you did, therefore, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official product websites at the following links:

Better still, we have a sample currently on the way, so if you want to know if these perform as great as they look, be sure to keep checking our website over the coming days for a full and thorough review of the new Antec Neptune AIO liquid cooler!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!