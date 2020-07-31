Antec Launches the DF600 FLUX Mid-Tower Case

Antec Inc., a leading provider of high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade, and Do-It-Yourself market, announces a new mid-tower case of the brand new FLUX series, the DF600 FLUX. Well equipped with an industry-leading design of advanced ventilation, the first model of this new line is taking the thermal performance of gaming PCs to a new level.

Antec DF600 FLUX Mid-Tower Case

When Intel announced their latest 10th Gen CPU and AMD announced their new Ryzen 3 and 4 CPUs, they all deliver remarkable performance upgrades and better productivity, it also means the functional requirement of PC equipment needs to be taken to the next level, especially the thermal performance. To cope with the stress of enhanced heat dissipation, Antec developed a revolutionary structure for airflow, providing an improved and powerful cooling solution for the powerful system. The F-LUX Platform.

What the F-LUX?

FLUX stands for FLOW LUXURY. The F-LUX Platform is a highly efficient design by Antec featuring an advanced case structure for excellent airflow combined with 5x pre-installed 120 mm fans. A core element of the design ethos is to enhance GPU cooling performance.

Measuring in at 467 mm x 220 mm x 486 mm (D x W x H), the DF600 FLUX offers an abundance of features that come with Antec’s original F-LUX platform. F-LUX Platform adopts the design of a powerful ventilation system via the lower right-side panel which pulls cool air into the case through the lower PSU shroud and then up into the main interior. The transparent front panel design with ventilation at both sides presents light effects and cooling functionality. The case comes ready-equipped with three 120 mm ARGB fans in the front, one 120 mm fan in the rear and one 120 mm reverse fan on top of the PSU chamber to pull cool air into case through the ventilation at the right-side panel and at the bottom, offering a higher level of GPU cooling performance. Altogether the chassis offers space for nine fans. Moreover, the DF600 FLUX features seven reusable PCI-E Slots.

The DF600 FLUX keeps the gear cool with room for up to 360 mm radiator in the front and top, as well as a 120 mm radiator in the back. If fans are installed at outside and the radiator is installed at inside, the maximum radiator thickness is up to 55 mm, if both fans and radiator are installed at inside, the maximum radiator thickness is up to 30 mm. With the built-in LED-controller, all the addressable LEDs can be controlled (supports up to 6x ARGB fans), alternatively users can sync it with the motherboard to enjoy more custom light effects. Furthermore, the DF600 FLUX offers space for three convertible 3.5″ HDDs or two 2.5″ SSDs, three 2.5″ SDDs as well as seven expansion slots. The front bezel features two USB 3.0 slots, Power button, HD AUDIO and the LED control button. The chassis supports ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards as well as graphics cards with a maximum length of 405 mm and power supplies with a maximum length of 205 mm.

Last not least, magnetic dust filters at the top, front, bottom, and side make this case easy to clean.

Price & Availability

In announcing its launch, Antec has confirmed that the DF600 FLUX is set to hit retailers imminently with an MSRP in the region of $69.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new chassis release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

