Antec Launches the DP502 FLUX PC Chassis

Antec, a leading provider of high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade, and Do-It-Yourself market, has today announced a mid-tower case from the brand new FLUX platform, the DP502 FLUX. – Offering an industry-leading design of advanced ventilation, the second model of this series is taking the thermal performance of the Antec Dark Series to a new level.

Antec DP502 FLUX PC Chassis

The DP502 FLUX features a swing-open small front panel with an eye-catching hair-line surface. The electroplating-processed LED on the top left-hand side presents a Sci-Fi vibe. Measuring in at 463 mm x 220 mm x 486 mm (D x W x H), the DP502 FLUX offers an abundance of features that come with Antec’s original F-LUX platform.

The F-LUX Platform adopts the design of a powerful ventilation system via the lower right-side panel which pulls cool air into the case through the lower PSU shroud and then up into the main interior. The case comes ready-equipped with three 120 mm ARGB fans in the front, one 120mm fan in the rear, and one 120 mm reverse fan on top of the PSU chamber to pull cool air into the case through the ventilation at the right-side panel and at the bottom, offering a higher level of GPU cooling performance.

Maximum Cooling Potential

Altogether the chassis offers space for nine fans. Moreover, the DP502 FLUX features seven reusable PCI-E Slots. The 4mm tempered glass side panel features a tool-free thumbscrew design at the rear, which gives quick access to the interior and enhances the solidity. With 34,5 mm in the front an 26,5 mm in the rear, the case offers sufficient space for cable management.



The DP502 FLUX keeps the gear cool with room for up to 360 mm radiator in the front and top (max. radiator length of 405 mm) as well as a 120 mm radiator in the back.

With the built-in LED-controller, all the addressable LEDs can be controlled (supports up to 6 x ARGB fans), alternatively users can sync it with the motherboard to enjoy more custom light effects. Furthermore, the DP502 FLUX offers space for one 5,25” ODD – which can be removed for radiator installation or other configurations – three convertible 3.5″ HDDs or two 2.5” SSDs, three 2.5″ SDDs as well as seven expansion slots. The front bezel features two USB 3.0 slots, Power button, HD AUDIO and the LED control button. The chassis supports ATX, Micro-ATX and ITX motherboards as well as graphics cards with a maximum length of 405 mm and power supplies with a maximum length of 205 mm.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The DP502 FLUX is backed by Antec’s Quality 2-Year Warranty and is available to purchase now for a price in the region of £79.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new chassis design, you can check out the official Antec product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!