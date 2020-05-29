Antec Neptune 240 AIO Liquid Cooler Review

Antec is undoubtedly one of the biggest and best-known names in PC components and, between their coolers and power supplies, buying anything under their brand is always a guarantee of getting a quality product. With the recent launch of the Neptune 240 AIO liquid cooler, however, things have certainly taken a bit step forward not only in terms of its overall design but also in its fantastically eye-catching aesthetic!

Antec Neptune 240

With it’s amazingly sleek and stylish design, the Antec Neptune 240 certainly looks like a brilliant AIO cooler. The overall ‘looks’, however, only just scratch the surface as to what this offers. One of the biggest new features in this design is the removal of the water pump from the water block.

The Antec Neptune instead looks to move it to the top of the radiator. A factor that is not only helpful in terms of cable management but one that should also help increase the cooler’s exceptionally long-term lifespan by reducing vibrations in (arguably) the most sensitive area.

Technical Information

Socket Compatibility

What Does Antec Have To Say?