Antec P82 Flow Mid-Tower PC Case Review

There are so many amazing PC cases on the market right now, it’s easier than ever to find one to suit your needs. There are a few things we want from a modern PC case, and the Antec P82 Flow is ticking all the right boxes. A larger tempered glass window on the side, support for everything from big air cooling to custom loop, and built-in PSU shroud to hide all the ugly bits and pieces, they’re all here. About the only thing that it doesn’t have is RGB, but hey, you can always add that in yourself if you really want it.

Antec P82 Flow

With support for ATX motherboards, removable hard drive bays, and loads of space, it’s perfect for your next gaming PC or workstation. Plus, with three 140mm fans in the front and one more in the back as standard, airflow should be awesome right out of the box. However, it’ll still support extensive radiator and fan configurations too should you need to expand on that.

What Antec Had to Say

“Antec Performance P82 Flow Mid-Tower computer case is the evolution of P8, keeping clean lines and the interior around performance. With the new appearance in minimalism, P82 Flow is embellished with a white LED power-on light and stripe design of rich ventilation on the front panel; including three 140 mm white-blade fans in the front and a 140 mm white-blade fan in the rear, creating a more powerful, efficient, easy to build and cool system.” – Antec

Features

With the stripe design of rich ventilation, P82 Flow also includes three 140 mm white-blade fans in the front and a 140 mm white-blade fan in the rear. It’s ready to provide high airflow for your setup.

Removable 3.5” HDD cages can free more space for cable management.

The tool-free tempered glass side panel allows you to remove it with ease.

I/O ports are moved to the left side, providing a better user experience.

Specifications