Antec Releases ‘Signature’ Platinum/Titanium PSUs

If you’re currently in the market for a new power supply, then Antec is undoubtedly one of the best manufacturers out there. In announcing the launch of their new ‘Signature’ series, however, with them offering PSUs with either Platinum or Titanium efficiency ratings, you know that these are going to be some of the best around!

Antec ‘Signature’ Power Supplies

Equipped with features that ensure peak performance for the enthusiast and gaming-oriented segment, the Antec Signature Series features a fully-modular cable management system which enables users to use only the cables which are needed, greatly simplifying installation and helps clear out excess cables that can obstruct and reduce airflow. The whisper-quiet, fluid dynamic bearing 135 mm fan provides high airflow with durability and longevity. The Zero RPM fan mode further ensures a longer-lasting and quieter system, by using thermal sensors to activate the fan only when you need it.

Features

All models of the Signature Series are a great choice for a reliable and efficient PC system for gamers and professionals. This new PSU line from Antec pushes the standard for excellence with the circuit shield suite of industrial protections and is backed by a 10-year warranty. Their PhaseWave Design offers a server-class full-bridge LLC design with a synchronous rectification based on a DC-DC topology. The power supplies are engineered according to the newest PSU guideline ATX12V 2.4 and are hence compatible with the latest generation of CPUs.

Product Features:

100% top-grade Japanese capacitors for clean DC-DC performance

80 PLUS Titanium / Platinum certified－ to reduce your electricity bill

10-year warranty and lifetime global support

100% Modular cable management -Improves airflow and reduces clutter

CircuitShield －Full suite of industrial grade protections: OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, OPP, OTP, SIP, NLO

Zero RPM mode, which uses thermal sensors to activate the fan only when you need it

28 (18+10) pin MBU socket – For possible future MBU connectors

99%+12V – Output for maximum CPU & GPU support

OC Link – Allows 2 Signature PSUs to work in tandem to power the most demanding systems.

Delivers non-stop industrial class performance for high-end computer systems at up to 40°C ambient

How Much Do They Cost?

As these are high-performance power supplies, they’re clearly not going to be overly inexpensive models. Comparatively, however, the prices they’re going for (in terms of power efficiency and output) still make them more than a little attractive.

1000 W Platinum – $229.99

1300 W Platinum – $269.99

1000 W Titanium PSU – $279.99

If you do want to learn more about these new power supplies, you can check out the official product website via the link here!