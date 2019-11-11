Antec Reveal the P120 Crystal Mid-Tower Case

The Antec Performance Series is one of the most robust and well-known case series on the market. It’s been around for many years now, and it just keeps getting better! Now Antec has revealed the latest addition, the P120 Crystal.

Antec P120 Crystal

The mid-tower case features large interior space for E-ATX, ATX, micro-ATX and ITX motherboards. It flips things around too, this time having the PSU shroud in the top of the case. It seems a little old-school, but honestly, I like the change.

Practical

The tower offers up space for two 2.5″ or 3.5″ HDDs and two 2.5″ SDDs and seven horizontal and three vertical expansion slots. To keep its cool, the P120 Crystal offers space for three 120 mm or two 140 mm case fans at the bottom, one 120 or 140 mm fan in the rear as well as up to three 120 mm or two 140 mm case fans on the side of the chassis.

The thought-out case allows for installing a 360 mm in the bottom and one in the side simultaneously and a 120 mm radiator in the rear. Users can install VGA cards with a length of up to 450 mm and CPUs with a maximum height of 185 mm as well as PSUs with a maximum length of 294 mm. The GPU mount support features three PCI-E slots for better VGA cooling performance (aluminium VGA holder included).

Price and Availability

The P120 Crystal is the latest addition to Antec’s Performance Elegant Series and is expected to available from US$99.99.

What Antec Had to Say

“The new P120 Crystal chassis is engineered to satisfy both performance and silence seekers while ensuring a great building experience – certainly worthy of high-end hardware configurations.”

For more information, visit the product page.