Antec UK Offers Amazing Prize Draw with its P120 Crystal Case

If you’re currently looking to purchase a new system chassis, then you’re probably not finding it hard to find models to tempt you into parting with your money. There are, after all, more than a few fantastic designs out there for you to pick from. What about a deal though that offered you the chance to win a 55″ 4K Samsung TV?

Well, if that sounds good to you, then you might want to keep reading because as part of their latest promotion Antec UK is offering you the chance to win exactly this with a qualifying purchase of their truly excellent P120 Crystal pc chassis!

Antec UK P120 Crystal Chassis Prize Draw!

So, how does this work? Well, open to UK consumers, if you have recently purchased one of Antec’s P120 Crystal cases, you may already be eligible to enter their prize draw that will see one lucky person win a 55″ Samsung 4K Smart TV. Better still, if you haven’t yet, then the good news is that you’re still able to enter!

As you might expect, there are a few condition. Firstly, you must make (or have made) your purchase between the 19th of June and the 10th of July. Secondly, it must be through one of their qualified partners. These include:

Scan Computers

Novatech

Ebuyer

Box.co.uk

CCL Online

Presuming you do qualify, however, then all you need to do to enter this prize draw is simply e-mail Antec UK with proof of your purchase. Following this, your name will be in the hat that will see one winner picked by the end of this month to win this amazing prize!

To enter, simply e-mail your proof of purchase to uk@antec.com

Good luck to all of you who enter!