AOC 16T2 15.6″ Portable Touch Screen Monitor Review

I’ve tested many monitors over the years, from modest 1080p budget models, up to super-sized ultra-wide monitors that cost thousands. Actually, quite a few of those monitors were from AOC too, actually. However, I don’t think I’ve ever reviewed a portable monitor! The AOC 16T2 looks set to offer you a truly dynamic way to expand your workspace. A couple of years ago, this was a product I wanted to take on tour with me for events. These days, it offers some interesting opportunities for the work-at-home generation and our current home-schooling needs.

AOC 16T2 15.6″ Portable Touch Screen Monitor

While at the very basics of it this is a 1080p 15.6″ monitor, which is good enough for a bit of light media consumption or expanding your workspace. However, every feature after that makes this monitor even more exciting. It’s a 10point touch screen, so when you hook up a Windows Touch, Android device or similar, you’ll be able to use all your touch input games and software; as well as an on-screen keyboard. It’s an IPC panel, so the colours should be great too.

Beyond that, you get both USB-C and Micro-HDMI, so you’ll be able to connect just about anything. Furthermore, it has an 8000mAh battery, which can power the display for up to 4 hours over HDMI, but you can still charge your phone from the USB-C port too; that’ll drain the battery quicker though, obviously. There’s even a pair of stereo speakers built-in, a built-in case/stand, VESA mounting and more; tell me you don’t already want one, I dare you!

Features