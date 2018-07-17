AOC Announces 31.5” IPS QHD Monitor With AMD FreeSync

Introducing the AOC Q3279VWFD8

AOC has a new AMD FreeSync monitor for those who prefer a large surface area. Featuring the Q3279VWFD8, a 31.5″ IPS panel monitor that supports up to 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution. The monitor’s combination of 75 Hz refresh rate, 5 ms GtG, and AMD FreeSync support produces a fast, tear-free gameplay experience and without any additional input lag or stutter.

The use of IPS panel provides excellent viewing angle of 178 degrees (horizontal and vertical), maintaining vivid images without experiencing colour shifting. This panel is 8-bit+FRC, with 1.07 billion colours. It also offers 88% coverage of the NTSC colour gamut help reproduce much more vivid colours including vibrant reds, deep blues, and lush greens with a high, 200:1 contrast ratio.

The built-in mount also allows for tilt function between -3.5°~23.5°. Although there is no pivot, height or swivel adjustment options available.

What Kind of Connectivity Options Are Available from This Monitor?

The monitor comes with a dual-link DVI, DisplayPort, HDMI (MHL) and a VGA connector.

How Much is the AOC Q3279VWFD8?

The 31.5” Q3279VWFD8 will be available from July 2018 with an MSRP of £219. It should be available for pre-order now in most retail stores carrying AOC products.