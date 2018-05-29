AOC Announces G2590FX FreeSync Gaming Monitor Availability

New Mainstream 144Hz FreeSync Monitor from AOC

AOC is announcing the launch of their new G2590FX gaming monitor. The G2590FX joins the rest of the G90 family previously introduced, including the 24.5″ G2590VXQ, G2590PX and the 27″ G2790PX from last year. However, the G2590FX aims for the budget conscious gamers are also particular with their experience while playing. Which is why the G2590FX comes with 144Hz AMD Radeon FreeSync support and boasts a 1ms response time. The result is not only smooth framerates, but responsive gameplay as well.

The 24.5″ monitor uses a Twisted-Nematic (TN) panel with up to 1920 x 1080 144Hz resolution. This panel also sits in a 3-sided ‘frameless’ enclosure so it looks and feels like a premium display, despite the lower price. The lack of bezels also helps with immersivity when running multi-monitor setups.

In fact, this monitor comes with a 100x100mm VESA mounting support so it comes ready for multi-monitor gaming. The default mounting stand is also quite decent, providing tilt range option of -3.5 to 21.5 degrees. In terms of display output, the G2590FX comes with a VGA, DisplayPort 1.2 and 2x HDMI 1.4 ports.

How Much is the AOC G2590FX FreeSync Monitor?

The AOC G2590FX is now available worldwide at an MSRP of £219.99.