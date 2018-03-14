AOC Announces P1 Series Monitor Lineup from 21.5″ to 27″

AOC Pro-Line P1 Series Unveiled

AOC is taking a break from their recent gamer-centric releases and announcing the launch of their new P1 series. The “P” stands for professional, as these monitors are for work. It comes in what AOC calls a “fresh, and practical design”, with modestly sized bezels and adjustable stands. The monitors also come in a variety of sizes. In fact, the P1 series ranges from 21.5″ to 27″ options.

What Panel Does the AOC P1 Series Use?

Screen size is not the only variety in the P1 series, the panel type as well. The more affordable models use a TN panel, but MVA and IPS models are also available.

Which Monitors are in the P1 Series Line Up?

22P1D: 21.5″ TN panel with 1920×1080 resolution. This is the “no frills” model for budget conscious users. It has no DisplayPort or USB 3.0, but it comes with built-in speakers and is height-adjustable.

21.5″ TN panel with 1920×1080 resolution. This is the “no frills” model for budget conscious users. It has no DisplayPort or USB 3.0, but it comes with built-in speakers and is height-adjustable. 22P1: 21.5″ MVA panel with 1920×1080 resolution. Aside from using a better panel, the 22P1 has a DisplayPort 1.2 connector as well as a built-in USB 3.0 hub. Otherwise, it shares the same features as the 22P1D, including built-in speakers and adjustable stand.

21.5″ MVA panel with 1920×1080 resolution. Aside from using a better panel, the 22P1 has a DisplayPort 1.2 connector as well as a built-in USB 3.0 hub. Otherwise, it shares the same features as the 22P1D, including built-in speakers and adjustable stand. 24P1 : 23.8″ IPS panel with 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Moving up in size, the 24P1 boasts superior image quality over the 22P1/22P1D. It also has thinner bezels ideal for multi-monitor setups.

: 23.8″ IPS panel with 1920×1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. Moving up in size, the 24P1 boasts superior image quality over the 22P1/22P1D. It also has thinner bezels ideal for multi-monitor setups. X24P1 : 23.8″ IPS panel with 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. The X version of the 24P1 shares similar features, but uses an IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The additional screen space is preferable in some business environments and for productivity.

: 23.8″ IPS panel with 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. The X version of the 24P1 shares similar features, but uses an IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The additional screen space is preferable in some business environments and for productivity. 27P1: 27″ IPS panel with 1920×1080 resolution. Comes with flexible stands and 150mm height adjustment.

27″ IPS panel with 1920×1080 resolution. Comes with flexible stands and 150mm height adjustment. Q27P1: 27″ IPS panel with 2560×1440 resolution. As the name suggests, this is the QHD version of the 27P1. Otherwise, both share the same features.

How Much Are These AOC P1 Series Monitors?

The 22P1D and 22P1 will be first to release in the market around May 2018 for £139 and £169 respectively.

The rest will follow a month later in June. The pair of 23.8-inch models will have an MSRP of £179 (24P1) and £249 (X24P1).

The largest 27″ models 27P1 and Q27P1 have an MSRP of £259 and £309 respectively.

