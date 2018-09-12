AOC Announces the G1 Series Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitors

High-Refresh Rate Gaming Displays Up to 32″

AOC is launching their new G1 series of gaming monitors. They actually introduced these back in June, but they will be available in stores.

This line includes four new models, all featuring 144Hz refresh rates for high fps performance. The smallest model is the 24″ C24G1, followed by the 27″ C27G1. The last two models are the much larger C32G1 and CQ32G1 with 32″ screens. With the exception of the QHD resolution CQ32G1, all other units have a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Like many new gaming monitors these days, all these monitors also have curved panels. The smallest 24″ model having a 1500R curvature, while all are 1800R. In addition to the high refresh rate, these monitors also support AMD Radeon FreeSync and have 1ms MPRT response time.

Since AOC has plenty of experience with gaming monitors, they made sure to use thin bezels on the G1 series. This would make multi-monitor setups better since thick bezels are not in the way.

Furthermore, these displays utilize AOC’s FlickerFree and low blue light technology. Since gamers will be staring at these for hours on end, eye comfort is an important considerations. Flicker-Free and low blue-light technology reduces eye strain, discomfort, and fatigue.

How Much are These AOC G1 Series Monitors?

The smallest 24″ C24G1 starts at just $229.99 USD, while the C26G1 costs $50 more at $279.99 USD. The larger C32G1 and QHD CQ32G1 will be available in Q4 2018 and will cost $299.99 and $399.99 respectively.