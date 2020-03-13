AOC CU34G2X Ultra-Wide Curved 144hz Gaming Monitor Review

There’s a huge range of gaming monitors on the market these days, something in seemingly every size and every budget. However, when it comes to ultrawide monitors, size is easy, but affordable prices are not. However, that last part seems to be changing, as the new AOC CU34G2X is currently just £449.99. A far cry from that £1000 we would expect to pay for something like this a couple of years ago.

AOC CU34G2X

The CU34G2X isn’t exactly lacking in features to keep the price low either. It has a massive 34″ panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. Furthermore, that panel delivers great speed, with 144 Hz refresh rates and a 1ms MPRT. Plus, if that’s not enough, you’ll find it’s FreeSync ready, G-Sync compatible, and offers up HDR too! The list goes on, and for sub-£500, it seems almost too good to be true. So, let’s take a closer look!

What AOC Had to Say

“AOC’s G Line 2nd Gen CU34G2X redefines immersive gameplay with its ultra-wide Quad HD and 3440 x 1440 resolution. Equipped with PIP (Picture in Picture) and PBP (Picture by Picture) functions, the widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio possesses high vertical resolution and a wider panoramic image which allows for a more immersive gaming experience. It supports HDR10 mode to deliver images with high contrast and color accuracy. Performing at the pro gaming standard, the screen’s 144 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and Adaptive Sync Technology is designed to prep you for every winning battle.” – AOC

Features

34″ Class (34″ Viewable) AOC Gaming G2 Series monitor with 3440×1440 Ultra-wide Quad HD (2K+) resolution VA panel

Rapid 1ms response (MPRT) and 144Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync for ultra-smooth competitive gameplay

A 3-Sided frameless design with 1500R curvature for immersive gaming and entertainment

VA panel for wide viewing angles and brilliant colours displaying over 115% sRGB and 98% Adobe RGB colour gamut area coverage

AOC Re-Spawned 3-year zero-bright-dot 3-year advance replacement 1-year (one-time) accidental damage

Height-adjustable stand AOC low Blue mode and flickers for wellbeing and comfort during extended gaming sessions (VESA compatible)

2x DisplayPort 1 4 2x HDMI 2 0 and USB 3 2 x4 hub inputs/outputs for high performance Graphics display and convenience

AOC low input lag delivers lag-free Display from the video signals

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AOC CU34G2X product page here.