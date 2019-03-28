AOC Introduces the AGON AG272FCX6 27″ 165Hz Gaming Monitor

1800R Curved Display with 1ms Response Time



AOC is expanding their AGON gaming monitor lineup with the launch of the AG272FCX6. This is a 27″ full HD monitor with an 1800R curved MVA panel. Since it is for gaming, it boasts refresh rates of up to 165Hz and a 1ms response time.

The 3000:1 contrast ratio of the MVA panel provides vivid colours and 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut, superior to TN panels.

The AGON AG272FCX6 also features customizable ambient RGB LEDs at the back. Which lets users adjust intensity levels to their preference. Customization extends to the fully ergonomic stand as well, offering 110mm height adjustment besides tilt and swivel.

This stand also doubles as a handle, making it easier to bring the AGON AG272FCX6 at LAN parties. Users do not need to resort to touching the screen itself, and they can move the monitor with just one hand.

In terms of connectivity, the AG272FCX6 has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and one VGA input. Furthermore, it has two USB 3.0 ports which allow multiple sources to be connected.

How Much is the AGON AG272FCX6 Gaming Monitor?

The AOC AGON AG272FCX6 will be available in April 2019 with an MSRP of £299.