AOC Introduces the U2790PQU 4K IPS Professional Monitor

/ 3 hours ago
AOC Introduces the U2790PQU 4K IPS Professional Monitor

New Sharp and Sleep Display from AOC

AOC is announcing their new U2790PQU monitor, designed with professionals in mind. This 27-inch display uses a 10-bit IPS (in-plane switching) panel capable of 3840 x 2160 pixels. That is more commonly known as the 4K UHD resolution, favoured by content creators and professionals for providing extra productivity room. Especially in comparison to 1080p and 1440p displays.

The AOC U2790PQU also features a sleek gunmetal gray finish with thing 3mm bezels at the top and sides. That means more screen while occupying less space on the desk. Besides, it also allows for better multi-monitor view since there is barely any bezel compensation necessary.

AOC Introduces the U2790PQU 4K IPS Professional Monitor

This professional monitor comes with its own ergonomic stand. Which is adjustable in height by 130 mm, and also swivels (-45°/+45°) and tilts (-3.5°/+19.5°) for convenience.

What Kind of Connectivity Options are Available?

The AOC U2790PQU has one HDMI 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort 1.2. It also comes with a built-in 2-port USB 3.0 hub. Furthermore, to output audio, users can either use the two built-in 2W speakers or simply use the built-in headphones output.

How Much is the AOC U2790PQU Monitor?

The U2790PQU will be available starting July 2019 for an RRP of £299.

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!