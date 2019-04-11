AOC is Launching a 35-Inch 200Hz Curved 3440x1440 HDR Monitor

Introducing the AOC AGON AG353UCG

AOC unveiled their latest addition to their AGON gaming monitor line. This is the new AGON AG353UCG (via TFTCentral), a massive 35-inch monitor featuring a curved VA panel that is capable of a 200Hz refresh rate.

While that is impressive, the panel also boasts a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 512-zone Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlight, which allows for better local dimming control. Furthermore, the panel also offers 1000 cd/m2 peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Image courtesy of TFTCentral

According to TFT Central, the screen will also feature a G-Sync v2 module, and has NVIDIA G-Sync HDR certification.

What Kind of Connectivity Options Does This Monitor Have?

The AG353UCG uses DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 for video connectivity. Additionally, it also has 4x USB 3.1 ports plus additional audio ports including mic in, line in and headphone out.

How Much is the AOC AGON AG353UCG?

This massive monitor is likely to arrive sometime in September or October 2019. Unfortunately, AOC did not reveal pricing information at this time. Although, it is most likely between the 1800 to 2200 EUR range according to TFT Central. The large gap in range accounts for the NVIDIA G-Sync module, which usually adds several hundred dollars.