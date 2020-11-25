AOC Launch Two New 31.5” Curved G2 Gaming Monitors

Display specialist AOC, one of the biggest and best gaming monitor brands in the world, has announced two new 31.5” (80 cm) gaming displays from its award-winning G2 lineup: the CQ32G2SE (QHD – 1440p resolution) and the C32G2AE (FHD – 1080p resolution). Both displays employ a 1500R curved VA panel, a blazingly fast 165 Hz refresh rate, and a 1 ms response time (MPRT). The large-format screens support AMD FreeSync Premium and low input lag for a silky-smooth gaming experience without tearing.

AOC Curved G2 Gaming Monitors

The 31.5” CQ32G2SE employs a 1500R curved VA panel with a high QHD resolution (2560×1440), resulting in a pixel density of 94 pixels per inch with sharp and crisp details and enormous screen real estate. The CQ32G2SE also offers wide viewing angles (178°/178°), a high contrast ratio (3000:1), and a wide color gamut with 121% sRGB coverage which allows for a vivid, punchy look of the image content, whether while enjoying games, videos, or movies.

Thanks to the monitor’s impressive 1500R curvature, fast refresh rate and responsiveness, users will feel surrounded by the game content, especially apparent in racing and simulation games.

The second new model, the AOC C32G2AE comes with the same 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time and is equipped with a Full HD resolution. This model is perfectly suited for both entry-level gamers as well as enthusiastic simulation gamers using multi-monitor setups in their specialized gaming rigs, thanks to the three sides borderless design and VESA mount capability.

Both new models employ AMD FreeSync Premium technology for variable refresh rate support, eliminating stutter and tearing, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

Where Can I Learn More?

The CQ32G2SE and C32G2AE are equipped with a sturdy stand featuring built-in cable management, tilt adjustment (-3.5~21.5°), assembly without any tools, VESA mount option, plus two 5W stereo speakers. Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light mode ensure a comfortable and healthy use for gamers’ eyes in long and dark gaming sessions. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs enable a variety of connections, including gaming consoles. Thanks to the large size, wide viewing angles, popping colours and deep black levels, the monitors are also great for watching movies with friends and family once the gaming session has ended for the day.

The AOC C32G2AE and CQ32G2SE will be available in Europe imminantly with a RRP of £249 and £329 respectively. – For more information, you can check out the official AOC website via the link here!

