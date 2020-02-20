AOC Launches the 35” Agon AG353UCG 200Hz Gaming Monitor

Display specialist AOC has just announced the launch of the 35” (88.98 cm) AOC AGON AG353UCG, a monitor which is part of the AGON 3 next-generation series and a step-up from the highly-appraised ultrawide AG352UCG6.

The AG353UCG ticks all the gamers’ boxes. 200 Hz refresh rate, 2 ms GtG response time and low input lag for the best visual feedback with no perceptible motion blur. Its native 3440 x 1440 UWQHD (21:9) resolution combined with the 1800R curvature creates the next level of immersion.

AOC Agon AG353UCG Curved Gaming Monitor

The AG353UCG’s visuals pop thanks to Quantum Dot technology, 1000 nits peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR 1000, 2500:1 contrast and 90% DCI-P3 coverage. Finally, the monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, offering HDR with 1000 nits brightness, at the same time eliminating stutter, tearing and reducing latency.

Features & Specifications

UWQHD With 3440 x 1440 resolution, Wide Quad HD (WQHD) offers superior picture quality and crisp imagery that reveals every detail. The widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio is perfect for watching movies in an expansive format. Or immersing yourself in the latest game, plus it offers more space when it’s time to work. True 8-bit color provides a broad color palette for vibrant, natural-looking images.

NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR NVIDIA’s G-SYNC HDR technology guarantees smooth and fluid gameplay. Even when frames per second drop below a certain threshold, by eliminating stuttering and distortion. By aligning your graphics card’s FPS numbers with the refresh rate of your monitor, G-SYNC delivers steady performance whenever your system can’t.

200Hz A 200Hz refresh rate is more than triple the industry standard of 60Hz. Unleash the full potential of your graphics card. With screen tearing and motion blur and stuttering all eradicated. Your game will finally flow like it was meant to, and your skills can reach new heights.

Quantum Dot Utilising semiconductor nanocrystals, this technology converts light emissions so efficiently that it can create almost any colour within the visible spectrum. Bring your games and movies to life with extremely vivid, ultra-realistic colours.

Curved Curved design wraps around you putting you at the center of the action and provides an immersive gaming experience.



For more in-depth details, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Does AOC Have to Say?

“Experience gameplay like never before on this curved 35” ultra wide gaming monitor with WQHD resolution (3440×1440) and lightning-fast refresh rate (200 Hz). Immerse yourself into your favorite games and enjoy tear-free and colour rich visuals thanks to its NVIDIA G-Sync HDR and VESA DisplayHDR technologies. Additionally, the 100% DCI-P3 color space and 1000 nits peak brightness, will move the color spectrums and illumination levels of virtual worlds closer, to a strikingly realistic level.”

Price and Availability

So, as you can tell by the specifications, this is a pretty hefty gaming monitor that packs a lot of great features. So, how much does it cost and when is it out?

Well, AOC has confirmed that the AGON AG353UCG will release on February 2020. In terms of price, it will come with an RRP of £2159. Quite a significant sum of money. Then again though, this is quite a significant design!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!