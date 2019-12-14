AOC Reveal Two New UltraWide Gaming Monitors

AOC, one of the biggest names in the PC gaming monitor market, has just revealed two brand new models. The growing popularity of ultrawide monitors means the new monitors come as little surprise. They both sport the mighty 21:9 ultrawide form factor and feature massive panels for improved workflow and gaming immersion.

Ultrawide

There are two models coming to market, the CU34G2 and the CU34G2X. Both of them clock in at 34 inches, and both use a VA panel with an impressive 3440 x 1440p 21:9 resolution and aspect ratio. Both of them feature a 1ms response time, 300 nits max brightness, a 1500R curved panel and FreeSync support.

What’s the Difference?

While the panels are broadly the same, there are differences. The CU34G2 can run up to 100 Hz, while the G2X can hit a more impressive 144Hz. Furthermore, the G2 provides 124% of the sRGB and 92 AdobeRGB colour spaces. Meanwhile, the G2X delivers 119% sRGB and 88 Adobe RGB.

Connections

The monitors both features 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 and 2 x HDMI. Both feature 4 x USB 3.0 hub and a headphone output. However, only the CU342G2 uses an HDMI 2.0 port.

Price and Availability

The monitors are expected to launch in January, most likely during or just after CES 2020. Prices are expected to be around $450 for the CU342G2 and $550 for the CU34G2X.